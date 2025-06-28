The Toronto Raptors have signed veteran free agent Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Temple, 39, will enter his 16th NBA season and third with the Raptors after initially joining the team prior to the 2023-24 season.

The Baton Rogue, Louisiana native averaged 8.1 minutes per game last season, scoring 1.9 points while adding 1.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 28 contests.

Temple has played 771 career games with the Raptors, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.