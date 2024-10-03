The Chicago Bulls are signing Canadian point guard Josh Primo to an Exhibit-10 contract, according to multiple reports.

Primo's contract is for one year and not guaranteed.

The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry reports Primo is expected to join the Windy City Bulls, the team’s G-League affiliate, as he rehabs an injury and works toward an NBA return.

Primo, a 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He appeared in 50 games in his rookie season but was cut loose by the Spurs during the 2022-23 campaign.

An NBA investigation later found that Primo engaged in inappropriate behaviour by exposing himself to women. Primo said the incidents were not intentional and league investigators found no evidence that he had engaged in any other misconduct. Primo was suspended four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

The Alabama product joined the Los Angeles Clippers last season and played in two games. He was waived by the team on April 13.

In 56 NBA games spread out over parts of three seasons, Primo averages 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.