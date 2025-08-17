SAN FRANCISCO -- — Rhyne Howard had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, Brionna Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream ran away from the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter for 79-63 win Sunday night.

Allisha Gray overcame shooting 3 for 13 to score 13 points as the Dream used a 30-8 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take command.

Veronica Burton had 16 points and five assists as Golden State had its season-best four-game winning streak snapped with just its third loss in the last 10 games.

Valkyries center Iliana Rupert went down hard after a hit to the face with 7:59 left in the third quarter after battling for a rebound with Jones. Rupert left for the locker room with a towel draped over her head and didn't return. The team said she has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Te-Hina Paopao came off the bench to contribute 10 points for the Dream, who bounced back from having their six-game winning streak snapped by the Seattle Storm on Friday.

Atlanta shot just 2 for 17 on 3-pointers in the first half and 9 of 35 overall, 2 of 10 by Gray and Naz Hillmon's 0 for 6 in a 12-point performance.

Golden State — with 29 3s over the previous two games before going 7 for 29 — dropped to 10-6 at home, including 5-2 against the Eastern Conference.

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase had called for better communication on defense after Golden State won 77-75 at Atlanta on July 29, but a game that Dream starting guard Howard missed.

Up next

Atlanta takes on the Aces in Las Vegas on Tuesday, while the Valkyries host Phoenix on Tuesday for the first in consecutive games against the Mercury.