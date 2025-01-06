Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett will play Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing the last three games while recovering from the flu.

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg points out, Barrett will be on a minutes restriction.

Monday will also be the first time the Raptors have their full starting rotation healthy and available, marking the first time since March 1 that Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes will share the court. Quickley missed 30 of the Raptors' first 33 games and Barnes was out of action for 11 games from Oct. 30 to Nov. 18.

The 24-year-old Barrett is averaging a career-best 23.4 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 27 games this season. He averaged 21.8 points in 32 games last season after coming over with Quickley in a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks.

Toronto enters play Monday at 8-27 and 13th in the Eastern Conference. The visiting Bucks are 17-16 and sit fifth in the East.