TORONTO — RJ Barrett fired in 22 points and Scottie Barnes added 18 to lead the Toronto Raptors to an upset 110-97 win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

With back-to-back wins, Toronto (10-31) hit the halfway post of the season with six fewer wins than last year's pace of 16-25.

The Raptors win over the defending-champion Celtics (28-12) came two days after Toronto knocked off the 2021-22 winners, the Golden State Warriors.

Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl was good for 16 points, while Grady Dick chipped in 12.

Reserve guard Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 20 points, followed by Kristaps Porzingis with 18 and Jayson Tatum with 16.

Toronto enjoyed an 88-82 advantage after three quarters. The home team opened the final 12 minutes with a 9-2 run to expand its lead to 13 points.

The Raptors trailed 29-25 after the first quarter but led 55-53 at the half.

Takeaways

Raptors: Point guard Immanuel Quickly did not play because of a left hip strain. His replacement Davion Mitchell was good for 10 points despite picking up two quick fouls and a technical in the first quarter.

Celtics: Pritchard came off the bench to keep the Celtics close with 15 first-half points, including three 3-point jumpers.

Key moment

With the Celtics narrowing the Raptors lead, Barrett nailed a layup with 2:35 remaining to give Toronto a 108-94 cushion.

Key stat

Ranking 29th in 3-point jumpers made (11.6 per game) and taken (33.1), the Raptors fired in eight from beyond the arc in the first half but finished with only 11 on 34 attempts.

Up next

The Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Boston returns home to meet the Orlando Magic, also on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version included the wrong score in a headline.