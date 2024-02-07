Toronto Raptors fans will have to wait until next season before they see the return of Fred VanVleet to Scotiabank Arena.

The 29-year-old point guard, who is in his first season with Houston Rockets after spending seven seasons with the Raptors, will miss Friday's game in Toronto with a strained left adductor.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said VanVleet would likely miss the next games with the injury on Tuesday ahead of their loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Well, this is a bummer. VanVleet will miss Friday’s game vs the Raptors. His first game back in Toronto will have to wait until next season. https://t.co/0tb0BzQ0EG — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 7, 2024

The 29-year-old VanVleet is averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists alongside a 40.9 per cent field goal percentage over 47 games with the Rockets in 2023-24.

VanVleet quickly became a fan favourite in Toronto after the Wichita State product was not selected in the NBA Draft. VanVleet joined the Raptors in 2016 and was an integral part of their championship team in 2019.

Over seven seasons in Toronto, VanVleet averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 417 games, highlighted by an All-Star campaign in 2021-22. VanVleet also played 52 playoff games for Toronto.

The Rockets, who are third in the Southwest Division with a 23-27 record, won't return to Toronto until next season.