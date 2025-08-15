INDIANAPOLIS -- — Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Kiki Iriafen had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 88-84 on Friday night.

Citron gave Washinton an 80-71 lead with 3:39 remaining with her third 3-pointer. But the Mystics did not make another field goal until Sug Sutton's basket with 59.8 seconds left for an 85-80 advantage.

Trailing 85-82 with 22.6 seconds left, Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell got into the lane for a layup that came up short. Washington guard Jade Melbourne was fouled and went hit a free throw for a four-point lead.

Aliyah Boston made a quick layup at the other end to get Indiana within two with 5.9 seconds left. But Melbourne was fouled again and made both free throws to seal it.

Sutton finished with 13 points for Washington (15-18) and Alysha Clark added 11 in her fourth game with the team. Iriafen made her first 3-pointer of the season.

Caitlin Clark (right groin) missed her 21st game of the season for Indiana (18-16).

Boston had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell added 14 points and nine assists. Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims each scored 11, and Damiris Dantas added 10 points.

Dantas hit a 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer and cap an 8-0 run for a 64-62 Indiana lead