LOS ANGELES (AP) — Center Rudy Gobert confirmed Tuesday night he has reached a contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN and other outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Gobert is getting a three-year, $110 million extension with Minnesota, which acquired the French big man in a trade with Utah in 2022.

Gobert didn't confirm the specifics of the deal after the Timberwolves lost 110-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener, but the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year acknowledged his happiness at staying in Minnesota while structuring his new contract to allow his team to be more competitive.

"I think it was about finding a win-win situation," he said. “I'm happy here. My family is happy here. I want to win a championship here — and also, my next year's contract was really high. So (it was) about to allow the team to keep our guys, and also that was the win for the Timberwolves, but to keep me for a longer term was great for both of us. And also just giving me more stability long-term, I think, was what we were looking for.

"So I'm really grateful, I'm really happy, and now the goal is still the same. Regardless if we would have had a deal or not, the goal is to win a championship.”

The 32-year-old Gobert had a $46.6 million player option for 2025-26 in his previous contract. His new deal overrides that option while adding more years to his commitment to the Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference finals last season for the first time in two decades.

“I think it's about finding balance," Gobert said. “Every year, every time I sign a contract, I always try to leave a little bit for the team, be able to realize that I'm grateful to be able to play on what I'm earning. Being from where I come from, it's an amazing blessing, and at the same time, being able to not be too greedy and leave some on the table for our competitiveness as a team. I think it's important. I'm grateful that I've had great people around me.”

Gobert spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Jazz before the Timberwolves acquired him in a trade that cost them several players — including current Lakers swingman Jarred Vanderbilt — and four first-round draft picks.

The three-time All-Star appears to have been exactly what Minnesota wanted in the deal. Last season, he averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

Minnesota traded fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns to New York three weeks ago in a deal for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, making Gobert's interior play even more valuable to the Timberwolves.

“It's never been about money, but even more at this point in my career, it's about being where I feel at home and where I can win a championship,” Gobert said. “These guys, from players to coaches to the organization, embraced me and believed in me and gave me the opportunity to be the best version of myself.”

ESPN reported his new deal includes a player option in 2027-28 and a trade kicker.

