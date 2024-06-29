Point guard Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option and returning to the Los Angeles Clippers next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The future Hall-of-Famer averaged 11.1 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in 68 games last season, primarily coming in off the bench.

Last year was his second with the Clippers after coming over in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers the season before.

Westbrook played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging a triple-double in three consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2019. He then played one season in Houston and another in Washington before joining the Lakers via trade in 2021.

A nine-time All-Star, Westbrook won MVP in 2017 and has finished in the top 10 in voting on five other occasions.

The UCLA product averages 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for his NBA career.