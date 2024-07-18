Point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to join the Denver Nuggets after a trade Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN's Wojnarowski.

The Los Angeles Clippers traded the future Hall-of-Famer to the Utah Jazz, who are expected to reach a buyout agreement with Westbrook. The 35-year-old will then join Denver after clearing waivers, Wojnarowski adds.

This is the second time Westbrook has been bought out by the Jazz in as many years, going from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz in a trade two Februarys ago. He then joined the Clippers as a free agent a few days later.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds while playing an average of 22.5 minutes a night in 68 games this past season.

The Nuggets will be Westbrook's fifth team since departing the Oklahoma City Thunder after 11 seasons, having stints with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers, Clippers and soon to be Nuggets.

For his career, Westbrook averaged 21.7 points, 8.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds. He is a nine-time All-Star. a two-time scoring champ and an MVP during the 2016-17 season.