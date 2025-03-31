One of the top prospects in June's NBA Draft made things official Monday.

Rutgers freshman guard Dylan Harper declared for the draft on ESPN's NBA Today.

A native of nearby Ramsey, NJ, Harper was a five-star recruit and chose the Scarlet Knights over numerous other offers because his older brother, former Toronto Raptors forward Ron Harper Jr., attended the school.

Harper appeared in 29 games this past season, averaging 19.4 points on .484 shooting, 4.6 boards and 4.0 assists over 32.6 minutes a night.

Harper is the son of five-time NBA Champion, Ron Harper.