The Sacramento Kings are removing the interim label from Doug Christie.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the team is finalizing a multi-year deal to make Christie its permanent head coach.

Christie, 54, had been an assistant with the Kings since 2021. He was named interim head coach last December upon the dismissal of Mike Brown. Under Christie, the Kings went 27-24 to finish ninth in the West. The Kings were defeated 120-106 by the Dallas Mavericks in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 Play-In game on Apr. 16.

A native of Seattle, Christie appeared in 827 games as a player over 15 seasons with the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Kings, Orlando Magic, Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers from 1992 to 2007.

For his career, Christie averaged 11.2 points on .426 shooting, 4.1 boards and 3.6 assists over 31.5 minutes a night.