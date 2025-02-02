The Sacramento Kings are sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team blockbuster, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine will be traded to the Kings as part of the deal.

In the deal, the Spurs acquire Fox and Jordan McLaughlin while the Kings pick up LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks and three second round picks.

Finally, the Bulls will acquire Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and their own 2025 pick via the Spurs.

Fox, 27, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Kings and is averaging 25 points alongside 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game on 46.9 per cent shooting over 45 games this season.

Selected by the Kings fifth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fox was named an All-Star in 2023.

LaVine, 29, is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 51.1 per cent shooting over 42 games with the Bulls in 2024-25, his eighth season in Chicago.

LaVine is a two-time All-Star.