ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sam Merrill scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their eighth straight game, 126-99 over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and 13 assists for the Cavaliers, who shot 20 for 38 (53%) from 3-point range. Cleveland never trailed and led by 36 points midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cavs' win streak is one short of the NBA's longest this season (set by the Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers), and all of it has been accomplished without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the team's second- and third-leading scorers.

Jarrett Allen, who didn't score until the Cavs had a 21-point lead, set a franchise record with his 12th straight double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Paolo Banchero had 18 points and six assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner, who played 24 minutes in the second half of a back-to-back after missing eight games with a sprained ankle, scored 17 points.

Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Mitchell all hit 3-pointers in the first five minutes, staking the Cavs to an 18-7 lead, and then Merrill got involved. He made all four of his 3s in the first quarter, then nailed his fifth straight early in the second period to put Cleveland up 48-27.

Merrill, who came in averaging 8.1 points per game, finished 8 of 13 from the field — all from 3-point range.

