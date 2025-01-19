PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Scoot Henderson had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped five-game losing streak with a 113-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

Zach LaVine had 27 points for the Bulls. They have lost five straight.

Portland stretched its lead to 97-82 on Shaedon Sharpe's 3-pointer with 7:36 left. Patrick Williams' dunk got the Bulls within single digits at 110-102 with 1:26 left. Deni Avdija answered with a layup for Portland to end the threat.

Sharpe came off the bench for the Blazers after coach Chauncey Billups told him his defense needed to improve to return to a starting role. Sharpe finished with 23 points.

The Bulls led by as 15 points in the first half. Henderson made back-to-back 3-pointers that got the Blazers to 43-42.

Portland tied it at 45 on Jerami Grant's 3 and it was even at 53 going into the break.

Portland, playing the second of a back-to back, pulled ahead early in the second half, leading by as much as 65-57 on Avdija's 3-pointer. Ayo Dosunmu made a 3 for the Bulls that tied it at 75 but Chicago wasn't able to pull in front.

Avdija finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Takeaways

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (right thigh contusion/injury management), Jevon Carter (illness) and Chris Duarte (personal reasons) were unavailable for the Bulls.

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons did not play for the Blazers because of a right elbow strain. But both Avdija (right ankle) and Deandre Ayton (lower back) were available.

Key moment

Henderson pulled down a defensive rebound and sprinted downcourt under pressure before passing it off to Sharpe for the layup, giving the Blazers an 87-77 lead going into the final quarter.

Key stat

Portland ended up a disappointing 1-4 on its homestand.

Up next

The Bulls are at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. The Trail Blazers are at Miami on Tuesday night.

