SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley also scored 20 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Friday night.

A.J. Lawson added 18 points, RJ Barrett had 17 and Orlando Robinson finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Quickley hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left that gave Toronto the lead for good at 90-88 and sparked a 16-2 run to make it a 15-point lead — the biggest by either team — with about 8 1/2 minutes to play.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz, who have lost eight games in a row, with 19 points. Kyle Filipowski had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Utah's KJ Martin started the second half in place of Lauri Markkanen, who did return and finished with 16 points.

Takeaways

Raptors: Toronto snapped a four-game skid against the Jazz at the Delta Center. The Raptors beat Utah 118-109 at home last Friday.

Jazz: Walker Kessler. who had 18 points, 25 rebounds and eight blocks when the teams met in Toronto, did not play. The 7-foot center, who is shooting 72.5% from the field and averaging 11.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season, isn't listed on the injury report.

Key moment

Clarkson stole a pass by Lawson, threw it between Lawson's legs to himself near midcourt and lobbed a pass to Martin for an alley-oop layup late in the third quarter.

Key stat

The Jazz, who made 10 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and took a 58-56 lead into the intermission, hit 6 of 18 in the second half.

Up next

Both teams play Sunday. The Raptors are at Portland, and the Jazz are at Minnesota.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA