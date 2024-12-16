Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was a partial participant in the team's morning shootaround as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain, head coach Darko Rajakovic told reporters Monday.

Barnes still has not been cleared for contact but the Raps are hoping to be able to ramp him up as the week goes on. As TSN's Josh Lewenberg points out, the team has ample practice time this week with games on just Thursday and Sunday after playing Monday's tilt against the Chicago Bulls.

Barnes has been out of action the last week after sustaining the injury in last Monday's game against the New York Knicks after stepping on Karl-Anthony Towns' foot. Barnes wore a walking boot in the days following the injury.

The 23-year-old has already been forced to miss time this season, sitting out 11 games from Oct. 30 to Nov. 18 with a fractured orbital bone. In the 14 games he's been available, Barnes is averaging a career-best 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting .461 from the field and .310 from beyond the arc.

This is the West Palm Beach, Fla., native's fourth season with the Raptors after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021. He was an All-Star for the first time last season.