It appears Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is inching closer to a return to the lineup as he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Barnes has been cleared for contact and may be ready to return on Thursday with the Minnesota Timberwolves in town.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg added that Barnes was not wearing a mask at practice, but appeared to be trying on different eyewear at the end of the practice.

Barnes told the media that he plans on wearing goggles as a precaution when he's ready to return.

“We’re some fighters. We’ve got some dogs on the team. We want to win and every day we keep striving to get better," Barnes said. "These guys all work their ass off every single day. I’m ready to get back in there whenever that time is and work my ass off with them, try to get wins.”

The 23-year-old has played in only four games this season after suffering an orbital fracture during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 28.

Barnes was averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 46 per cent shooting before going down with the injury.

Selected by the Raptors fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes is in his fourth season in the NBA and is coming off his first All-Star appearance in 2023-24.

The Raptors are 2-9 with Barnes out of the lineup and have a 3-12 total record this season, good enough for third last in the Eastern Conference.

Bruce Brown and Ja’Kobe Walter returned to practice as full participants, but aren't ready to return to game action.

Walter hasn't played since Nov. 6 with a shoulder injury while Brown has missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

Kelly Olynyk was a limited participant and Immanuel Quickley remained sidelined.