Brittney Sykes is going from one Washington to the other.

The Seattle Storm have acquired the All-Star guard from the Washington Mystics in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick, Alysha Clark and Zia Cooke.

A native of Newark, NJ, Sykes is in her ninth WNBA season out of Syracuse and was in her third in DC. In 25 games this season, the 31-year-old Sykes is averaging 15.4 points on .379 shooting, 4.4 assists and 3.4 boards over 31.0 minutes a night.

Twice the WNBA's steals leader, Sykes is a four-time member of the All-Defensive Team including a First Team nod in 2024. Originally taken with the seventh overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft, Sykes previously spent time with the Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream.

Clark, 38, was in her second stint with the Storm, having previously spent 2012 to 2020 with the team, winning two titles. The Denver native won a third title with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. Clark was averaging 18.0 minutes a night for the Storm this season.

The 24-year-old Cooke was in her first season in Seattle after spending the first two seasons of her career with the Sparks. A product of South Carolina, Cooke was averaging 10.3 minutes a night.

With the Storm holding three first-round selections in 2026, ESPN's Alexa Philippou reports the pick headed to the Mystic is Seattle's own.

The team also owns the Sparks' first rounder from the Kia Nurse trade and the Aces' first rounder from the multi-team deal that saw Kelsey Plum go to the Sparks and Jewell Loyd head to the Aces.

The WNBA trade deadline is set for Thursday.