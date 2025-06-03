The Seattle Storm look to break a three-game losing streak tonight as they host the Dallas Wings on TSN.

Watch Wings vs. Storm LIVE at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

After winning three straight games following a bad loss in the season opener to Phoenix, Seattle has struggled this past week.

The Storm overcame a slow start against the Minnesota Lynx last Tuesday but couldn’t finish the job as the Lynx pulled away with the 82-77 win.

On Thursday against the Atlanta Dream, the Storm squandered a 17-point lead as the Dream rallied back to win 94-87.

Against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, they got behind early and despite 23 points in the fourth quarter, the Storm lost 75-70.

Gabby Williams, who is playing in her first full WNBA season since 2022, is off to a strong start this season, averaging 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The veteran star duo of Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike continue to pace the team. Diggins leads the team in points per game (17.9) and assists (6.6) while Ogwumike is second in points (16.9) and first in rebounds (9.0).

For Dallas, they will be without star rookie Paige Bueckers, who will miss a second straight game due to concussion protocol.

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, has been as advertised for a Wings team that is 1-6 to start the season. She is second on the team in points per game (14.7), third in rebounds (4.7) and first in assists (6.7), steals (2.0) and blocks (1.0).

Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the Wings in scoring with a team-high 17.3 points and is second in assists (3.9).

Their lone win of the season so far was last Tuesday against the 1-6 Connecticut Sun.

The Storm beat the Wings in their second game of the season on May 19, led by Ogwumike’s double-double of 23 points and 19 rebounds while Diggins had 21 points. Bueckers had 19 points for Dallas in the loss.