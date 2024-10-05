PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will miss the start of the regular season because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder.

The Trail Blazers said Saturday that Sharpe will miss from four to six weeks.

It is Portland's second injury after the opening week of training camp. Robert Williams III is out two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Sharpe, who is embarking on his third NBA season averaged 15.9 points and five rebounds last season with the Blazers. But he was sidelined for the second half of the season after he had core muscle surgery in January.

The Blazers open the regular season at home against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 23.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA