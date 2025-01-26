Canadian point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue his pursuit of the NBA's MVP award when his Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Portland to take on the divisional rival Trial Blazers in the league's lone matchup on Sunday.

The 26-year-old native of Toronto is having a career season, leading the NBA with 32 points per game alongside 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and a 52.9 field goal percentage over 43 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30 points or better in each of his previous two seasons with the Thunder, finishing second in MVP voting behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in 2023-24. He was named an All-Star starter earlier this week, the third time he'll play in the mid-season best-on-best contest.

A Canadian hasn't won an MVP award in the NBA since Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash accomplished the feat in back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006.

The seventh-year guard out of Kentucky has led Oklahoma City to a 36-8 record for top spot in the Association, a half game better than the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (36-9).

The Thunder hold a six-game advantage over the Houston Rockets (30-14) for top spot in the Western Conference.

Portland sits outside of the playoff picture with a 17-28 record. However, one of the their best players is also a Canadian in London, Ont.'s Shaedon Sharpe.

The 21-year-old shooting guard is averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 44.6 per cent over 37 games in 2024-25, his third year in the NBA.

Despite the difference in their records, the Trail Blazers come into Sunday's game on a four-game winning streak while the Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in their most recent action.