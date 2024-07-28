LILLE, France — For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there wasn't much to say about his performance Saturday.

The 26-year-old superstar had 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in Canada's 86-79 opening win over Greece in Olympic men's basketball action. It gave Canada the start it needed in Group A, or otherwise known as the "Group of Death," with Spain and Australia.

"It was OK, I could've been better," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I'll take the win, though."

Gilgeous-Alexander, however, made big play after big play during a hot start for Canada and key moments late down the stretch.

He had eight of Canada's first 19 points before combining for just six between the second and third quarters.

With 5:40 left in the fourth and Canada's lead down to just 72-68, Gilgeous-Alexander blocked Vasilis Toliopoulos's three-pointer. Two possessions later, he assisted on a Lu Dort three that put Canada up seven before hitting a stepback three of his own to go ahead 78-68 with 4:23 left.

When Giannis Antetokounmpo brought Greece's deficit down to 80-78 with 1:04 remaining, it was Gilgeous-Alexander who responded with a floater over the superstar 22 seconds later to all but seal it. The superstar from Hamilton scored seven of Canada's final 13 points in the win.

"Great players make great plays," Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez said. "And a lot of times, I just stay on the sideline, it looks like I'm doing something but I'm not doing anything because he makes it happen and he makes it easier for everybody else.

"I'm fortunate to have him."

His play drew praise online from many, including four-time NBA champion and 2004 Olympic gold medallist Manu Ginobili of Argentina.

"Shai!!! What a baller!," the former San Antonio Spur posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gilgeous-Alexander entered the fold with Canada after finishing the 2023-24 NBA campaign as the runner-up for MVP and a second-round playoff exit for the young and surprising Oklahoma City Thunder.

He had gone into the season after helping Canada win its first-ever FIBA World Cup medal after a dazzling performance to defeat the United States for bronze last summer. He had a personal 7-1 run in overtime in that game and was later named a tournament all-star. finishing fourth in points per game at 24.5.

Canada centre Dwight Powell, who helped the Dallas Mavericks past the Thunder in the NBA post-season, pointed to Gilgeous-Alexander's consistency causing opponents issues.

"That's one of the things that about him that makes him so special — the things he does, he does every single day," Powell said during training camp. "He's extremely consistent and it's a little frustrating how consistent when you know exactly where he wants to go, you know his spots (and) he finds a way to get there.

"It was a frustrating series for that but also quietly exciting knowing how important he is to this team here and our plans for the summer."

The 14th-ranked Greeks weren't happy with the way Gilgeous-Alexander got to his spots on Saturday. He made multiple tough shots, and even when he wasn't scoring, his presence was enough to keep the defence honest.

Greece point guard Thomas Walkup acknowledged post-game that his side made the mistake of "letting the game come to us" while adding, "you’ve got to attack aggressiveness with aggression, and it felt like we did that for parts of the game.”

However, it's not that easy to match Gilgeous-Alexander's drive, according to Canada centre and captain Kelly Olynyk.

"Everything is so effortless for him and so easy," Olynyk said back in March. "He's so smooth … he just gets things done. Makes big plays in big moments. He's always live, always attacking, so you can't rest or break ever when you're guarding him. It's tough."

Gilgeous-Alexander's calm demeanour and clutch play is something seventh-ranked Canada will need going forward into group games against No. 5 Australia and No. 2 Spain.

"He's not really a vocal leader like that but when he's on your team, you follow him," Olynyk said. "Let him be himself and play off him."

And that's what Canada will need to do as it pushes ahead with gold-medal aspirations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.