The Oklahoma City Thunder went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter and rode that momentum to a 59-45 lead over the Indiana Pacers at halftime of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2, with both teams trying to earn the first shot at lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy when the championship returns to Indiana for Game 6 on Thursday.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 points and added five assists and two rebounds in the first half to help pace the Thunder’s attack.

Jalen Williams scored 16 for the Thunder to lead all scorers heading into the break.

Pascal Siakam responded with 10 points for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton, who appears to be struggling with a leg injury, did not score in the first half.

The Pacers also struggled to hold on to the ball in the first half as they committed 10 turnovers.

Thursday’s game from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis will be broadcast on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage getting underway at 8pm ET/5pm PT with NBA Countdown.