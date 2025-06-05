NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Indiana Pacers 57-45 at halftime of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

After building a nine-point lead in the first half, the Thunder will take a 12-point lead into the break thanks in part to forcing the Pacers into 19 turnovers.

The Pacers are trying to capture their franchise's first title, while the Thunder are trying to claim the crown for the first time since the organization moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Seattle Supersonics captured their only NBA title in 1979.

T. J. McConnell scored nine points to lead the Pacers at the half, East Finals MVP Pascal Siakam posted eight points and three rebounds in the first two quarters for Indiana.

Hamilton, Ont.’s Gilgeous-Alexander is one of four Canadians playing a prominent role in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Teammate Lu Dort posted nine points and four rebounds in the opening half for OKC.