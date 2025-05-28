The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 on Wednesday.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points with eight assists and seven rebounds for the Thunder, who will face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks for the NBA title.

Oklahoma City last captured the Western Conference championship in 2012 when Kevin Durant and James Harden led them past the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

The Thunder were defeated in the 2012 NBA Finals by the LeBron James led Miami Heat.

Oklahoma City entered the playoffs as the West’s No. 1 seed after posting a Conference-best 68-14 record during the regular season.

They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, before eliminating the Denver Nuggets in seven games.

The Thunder will have home court in the NBA Finals which will begin at Paycom Center on June 5.