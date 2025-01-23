After setting a new career high with 54 points on Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will look to build on his MVP-calibre season as he leads the Oklahoma City Thunder at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hamilton, Ont. native shot 17-of-35 in last night’s win, adding eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. He now leads the NBA in points per game (32.0) and is second in steals per game (2.1). His 54 points also set a new single-game record for most points by a Canadian.

“I feel like I wasn’t my best tonight regardless of what the scoreboard says,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after Wednesday’s win. “I feel like I’ve had better games this season.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has made himself the favourite for the Most Valuable Player Award with his play this season, leading the Thunder to a share of the NBA’s best record at 36-7. If he wins, he would be the first Canadian to be awarded MVP since Steve Nash in 2006.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads all Western Conference backcourt players in All-Star Game fan voting and will likely be named to the team when the starters are announced by the league tonight.

The Thunder and Mavericks (23-21) faced off less than a week ago, when the Mavs won 106-98 at home last Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander did not play in the contest, his first missed game of the season, due to a wrist injury. The Thunder have won 21 of their past 23 games, including 12 straight at home. The only losses in that span came to the Mavericks and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. The Thunder are outsourcing their opponents by 12.7 points per game, the highest point differential per game in NBA history.

The Mavericks are the only team to beat the Thunder twice this season and look to take the season series in the final regular-season meeting between the two this season. Dallas will be without star Luka Doncic (calf) and centre Dereck Lively (ankle) as they try to climb back into playoff position without two members of the starting lineup.

The Mavs have struggled through their injuries and are 3-7 in their past 10 games. Kyrie Irving has played just four of Dallas’ past 10 games but has had to carry the scoring load, averaging 31.3 points in just under 40 minutes per game over his past thee games.

The Thunder will once again be without centre Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been out of the lineup since Jan. 14 due to a calf injury.