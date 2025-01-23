Canadian superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named as a starter for February’s NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday.

This is the Hamilton, Ont. native's third All-Star selection, and second consecutive year being voted as a starter.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic were all named alongside Gilgeous-Alexander as starters from the Western Conference.

Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum were selected as the Eastern Conference's starters.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.4 rebounds across 34.2 minutes per game in what is shaping up to be an MVP-calibre season for the 26-year-old. He leads the Association in scoring while ranking second in steals at 2.1, and third among guards at 1.1 blocks.

The Kentucky Wildcats alum scored a career-high 54 points in the Thunder’s 123-114 win against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, and set the single-game record for most points scored by a Canadian in NBA history.

All-Star Weekend festivities will take place from the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 14-16.