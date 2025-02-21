Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his MVP-worthy campaign as he leads the Oklahoma City Thunder out of the NBA All-Star break with a matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Watch the Thunder and Jazz LIVE tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

The Thunder (44-10) entered the break with the second-best record in the NBA and hold an eight-game lead over the second-place Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. They had a seven-game winning streak snapped in their final game before the break, losing 116-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oklahoma City had a 24.1-point average margin of victory during the win streak, with the slimmest win coming in a 12-point victory over the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7.

Oklahoma City is 7-1 in February with Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 31.5 points and 6.8 assists per game this month. The pre-break run has only strengthened the Hamilton, Ont., native’s MVP resumé. He remains in the top spot on the NBA’s MVP ladder, ahead of three-time winner, and current reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Heading into the second half of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a league-best 32.5 points to go along with 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds, resulting in the 26-year-old being named to his third-consecutive NBA All-Star game.

The Thunder will have guards Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace back in the lineup after each missed time due to injury prior to the break. Caruso missed the Thunder’s final game against the Timberwolves, while Wallace will see game action for the first time since Feb. 1 due to a shoulder injury.

With their returns, the Thunder lineup, and its league-best defence, will be as close to full strength as it’s been all season. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the NBA at 1.9 steals per game, Wallace is fifth at 1.8, and Caruso and forward Jalen Williams are tied for seventh league-wide at 1.7 thefts per game.

The Jazz rank last in the league in turnover percentage (17.6 per cent), while the Thunder lead the league in opponent turnover percentage (18.2 per cent). In their first two meetings this season, both Thunder victories, Utah turned the ball over a combined 56 times, leading to 84 points.

Oklahoma City's suffocating defence has allowed them to post the NBA’s top net rating. If the team maintains its current 14.2 net rating, it would be the best in NBA history, beating the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (13.4).

The Jazz will be without point guard Collin Sexton, who has not played since Feb 3 due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old is averaging 18.3 points and 4.1 assists this season.