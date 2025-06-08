Shai Gilgeous-Alexander topped all scorers in the first half with 15 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder built a 59-41 lead in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Chet Holmgren chipped in with 11 points in the first half for the Thunder.

Pascal Siakam and Canadian Andrew Nembhard each contributed nine points for the Pacers, while Game 1 hero Tyrese Haliburton was limited to three points.

The Thunder are looking to even the series after dropping the opener at home on Thursday.

The Thunder held a 26-20 lead after the first quarter.

Haliburton sank a 21-foot jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to take Game 1 for the Pacers after trailing by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Indianapolis.