Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City look to sweep their home-and-home series against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander continued his MVP-calibre campaign with a game-high 37 points while adding eight rebounds and eight assists in a 130-123 win for the Thunder.

This was his second straight double-digit performance since returning from the NBA All-Star break after putting up 21 points and eight assists in Friday’s 130-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Hamilton, Ont., native’s 32.2 points per game continues to lead the entire NBA and his 1.6 steals per game lands him second in the league.

Oklahoma City is atop the Western Conference standings and have a healthy lead over the next-best teams in the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, who are both 9.5 games back of the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have lost both of their games following the break. On Friday, they dropped a 121-115 game to the Houston Rockets despite a 37-point effort from Anthony Edwards.

Edwards is fourth in the NBA in points per game this season with 27.7 and is first in three-pointers made with 235.

Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference and are 5-5 in their past 10 games.

The Thunder and Timberwolves have faced off three times this season heading into tonight’s matchup, with Oklahoma City holding the 2-1 edge.

In their first meeting of the season on Dec. 31, the Thunder rode a 40-point performance from Gilgeous-Alexander to a 113-105 victory.

The two teams met against just before the All-Star break with the Timberwolves pulling away with the 116-101 victory with Naz Reid having a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds.