PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 130-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Duop Reath added a career-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench for the Blazers, who were without starting center Deandre Ayton (right knee tendinitis) and shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (right adductor strain). Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points, while Scoot Henderson and Jabari Walker each had 17 off the bench.

Henderson added 11 assists and had only one turnover in one of his strongest games of his pro career.

De’Aaron Fox scored 43 points and Domantas Sabonis had 34 points, but no other Sacramento players scored in double figures.

Trail Blazers: Back-to-back matchups against San Antonio at home on Thursday and Friday.

Kings: Visit Atlanta on Friday.

