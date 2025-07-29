WASHINGTON -- — Sonia Citron scored 28 points and Kiki Iriafen added 22, career highs for both, and the Washington Mystics handed the Chicago Sky their sixth straight loss with a 103-86 victory on Tuesday night.

Brittney Sykes supported the two All-Star rookies with 18 points for the Mystics (13-13) and the reserves outscored their counterparts 21-7. Iriafen also had 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double.

Angel Reese, who missed the previous two games with back issues, had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso had 21 points and 10 boards for the Sky (7-19). Rachel Banham added 19 points.

Washington led by 19 points in the third quarter and was ahead 80-65 entering the fourth. The Sky cut the deficit to eight with 3:22 to play, but Jade Melbourne and Citron sandwiched three-point plays around Iriafen's basket to make it 100-84.

Washington shot 51% with 10 3-pointers.

Citron scored the last seven Washington points in the first quarter, giving her 12 points and the Mystics 30-27 lead.

Sykes scored twice inside and Lucy Olsen's 3 capped a 9-2 run for a 39-21 lead, the biggest of the half. Chicago got back within one but the Mystics surged ahead again and led 55-47 at the break. Washington shot 59%, 6 of 13 from long range with 16 assists on 20 baskets.

