Veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after he clears waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania notes that several other playoff teams were interested in signing Dinwiddie, including the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers were among several playoff teams – including Mavericks – who seriously pursued Dinwiddie with an opportunity for a significant role on the roster. Last time Dinwiddie was in West: pivotal playoff performances on a Western Conference Finals run in 2022. https://t.co/p5c47oxtKE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2024

Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors acquired the 30-year-old guard from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for point guard Dennis Schroder and power forward Thaddeus Young. The Raptors quickly placed Dinwiddie on waivers following the trade.

Over 48 games with the Nets this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds alongside a 41.5 per cent field goal percentage.

The Colorado product has appeared in 514 career games with the Detroit Pistons, Nets, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

Dinwiddie, selected by the Pistons in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, is in the final year of his contract.

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record.