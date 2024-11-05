Spurs forward Sochan having surgery to repair fractured left thumb suffered in loss to Clippers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will have surgery to repair a fractured left thumb he suffered Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sochan fractured the proximal phalanx running into a screen near the Clippers bench late in the second quarter. He exited the game with 3:31 remaining in the first half and did not return.

San Antonio will update his status after the surgery.

The Spurs led by 26 points in the first quarter with Sochan on the court, but the Clippers rallied in the second half for the first victory in their new home, the Intuit Dome.

A third-year forward from Baylor, Sochan is averaging career highs in points (15.7) and rebounds (7.7).

