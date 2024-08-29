Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $62.6 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal keeps the icon and four-time NBA champ in Golden State until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Curry played in 74 games last year - his most in a single season since 2016-17 - and earned Comeback Player of the Year honours after averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Akron, Ohio native has spent his entire 15-year career with the Warriors, who originally drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Curry has been the leader is restoring a forgotten franchise to glory. Prior to their first victory with Curry and head coach Steve Kerr in 2015, the Warriors had not won an NBA title since the mid-70s. The team has won four titles in the past 10 years, reaching the NBA Finals a total of six times.

Curry, 36, is a 10-time All-Star, has earned two Most Valuable Player awards and finished twice as the scoring champ. He has led the league in three-point shots made eight separate times in his career, and his 3,747 three-pointers leads the all-time list by over 700.

