SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State starters were able to get off their legs for some extended rest down the stretch with another game in less than 24 hours.

Curry made a season-high eight 3-pointers and had 30 points and seven assists, outdueling former high-scoring teammate Jordan Poole in the Washington guard's return to Chase Center, and the Warriors beat the Wizards 129-118 on Friday night.

Poole, traded to the nation's capital on draft day for Chris Paul, made the first basket of the game following a video tribute with highlights on the big screen and finished with 25 points on 7-for-21 shooting but just 3 of 12 on 3s.

“It was wonderful. The video and ovation Jordan got to me was the highlight of the game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So well deserved for what he did for our organization and for our fans and players and coaches, just the work that he put in and obviously becoming a key member of the championship team. Jordan deserved that ovation. It was wonderful to see.”

Curry and Poole shared a hug before the game, when Poole made the rounds of embraces, hellos and greetings with former teammates, Warriors security, staff members and other friends.

Poole hit the first basket of the game on an 18-foot jumper then missed his next five attempts before a driving layup at the 9:39 mark of the second quarter. He went 0 of 5 from from deep before connecting.

Curry also overcame a slow start.

The two-time MVP began 1 for 6 but had five assists in the opening quarter. He warmed up and connected on three straight 3s in the second and 11 consecutive points overall. Curry thought he got fouled on a short jumper that ended that stretch and clapped asking for a call and was hit with a technical. It's his second this season and 27th during his 15-year career.

Curry has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games.

“Playing tomorrow at 5:30 we were really hoping not to have to put Steph back in and he heard me at the beginning of the fourth quarter," Kerr said. "I said to the other coaches it would be great to not have to put Steph back in and he kind of poked in the huddle and said, ‘No, I want to play.’ That’s who Steph is, he always wants to be out there. It was good, nobody played more than 29 minutes.”

Jonathan Kuminga connected on his first six from the field and finished with 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting as Golden State won its eighth straight home game. Klay Thompson had 20 points with four 3s.

Corey Kispert scored 18 points off the bench and Daniel Gafford added 15 points as the Wizards wrapped up a four-game West Coast trip. They dropped to 3-15 on the road.

Rookie Brandin Podziemski returned to the lineup and had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Golden State after sitting out the second half against Boston on Tuesday night with lower back soreness.

But the Warriors without forward Andrew Wiggins because of an illness.

Another Golden State rookie, Trayce Jackson-Davis, shined again. He hit his first three shots and contributed 10 points and season-best 15 rebounds.

