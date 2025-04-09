PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 25 points, Brandin Podziemski added 22 and the Golden State Warriors coasted past the Phoenix Suns 133-95 on Tuesday night to gain ground in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

The Warriors are trying to secure one of the top six seeds in the West, which would keep them out of the play-in tournament. Golden State is currently tied with the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies at 47-32 for the fourth through sixth spots. The Los Angeles Clippers are right behind the trio at 46-32.

Golden State jumped to a 69-43 lead by halftime. Curry had 19 points before the break, while Podziemski added 17.

The Warriors led by as many as 41 points in the second half.

The Suns — who have lost seven straight — are on the brink of elimination from the postseason race. The only way Phoenix can sneak into the Western Conference play-in tournament is by winning its final three games of the regular season while the Dallas Mavericks lose their last three.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 21 points while Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn added 12.

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State took care of an inferior opponent on the road and has two more very winnable games in the coming days against the Spurs and Trail Blazers. The season finale against the Clippers could be very important for playoff positioning.

Suns: Phoenix looks like a team ready for the offseason. Booker played well in the first half, but that's about the end of the positives.

Key moment

Moses Moody hit a 3-pointer with 8:54 left in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 10-8 lead. They would never trail again.

Key stat

The Suns shot just 35 of 88 (39.8%) from the field, including 12 of 43 (27.9%) on threes.

Up next

The Warriors host the Spurs on Wednesday. The Suns host the Thunder on Wednesday.

