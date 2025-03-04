NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry had 28 points and nine assists while running his personal record to 12-1 at Madison Square Garden, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 114-102 on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski added 19 points apiece for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 on their five-game trip. It feels like home for them on the Knicks' floor, where they have won 12 of the last 14 times.

Draymond Green finished with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists on his 35th birthday.

OG Anunoby scored 29 points and Jalen Brunson had 25 for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. They played without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who was out for personal reasons. Coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game he didn't know if Towns would be with the team when it left for a five-game trip that starts Thursday against the Lakers.

Takeaways

Warriors: Playing for the second straight night after winning in Charlotte on Monday, Curry didn't seem bothered by the right ankle soreness he experienced in that game and played 33 minutes.

Knicks: Without the ability to get inside offense from Towns, the Knicks couldn't overcome their 8-for-33 shooting (24%) from 3-point range. Mitchell Robinson started at center in just his third game this season after returning from ankle surgery but played only 15 minutes while working his way back.

Key moment

Curry and Brunson re-entered the game with Golden State leading by one with 6:33 remaining. The Warriors ran off an 11-0 spurt, holding the Knicks scoreless for four minutes, to make it 105-93 with 2:39 to play.

Key stat

Curry scored 20 in the second half and Butler had 13.

Up next

The Warriors remain in New York to visit Brooklyn on Thursday. The Knicks start their five-game trip that night in Los Angeles.

