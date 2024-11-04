Surgery not being considered for Raptors' Barnes

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes saw a specialist in regards to his fractured orbital bone, and the team is no longer considering surgery, head coach Darko Rajaković told the media on Monday night in Denver.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Barnes could be healthy enough to resume basketball activities in two weeks with the possibility of returning to game action in three weeks.

Barnes sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of last Monday's overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets when he took an inadvertent elbow to the face from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic while battling for a rebound. Barnes left the game in severe discomfort and did not return.

The Florida native had 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and nine assists prior to departing. He is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in four games so far this season.

The Raptors played the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night to begin a five game road trip.