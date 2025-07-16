Syla Swords powers Canada past South Korea into U19 FIBA World Cup quarters

BRNO - Syla Swords scored 15 points to lead Canada past South Korea 70-58 Wednesday in the Round of 16 at the Under-19 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

Canada, which went 3-0 in group play, used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to erase an early deficit and never looked back.

The Canadians led 38-28 at halftime and outscored Korea 20-16 in the fourth to seal it.

Agot Makeer added 14 points and Cearah Parchment had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Swords, from Sudbury, Ont., leads Canada in scoring at 16.5 points per game.

Canada will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in Friday’s quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.