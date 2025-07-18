BRNO - Syla Swords had a game-high 17 points and Canada advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA Under-19 Women's World Cup with an 85-65 win over Japan on Friday.

Swords, who has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament, added six rebounds and a steal. She went 3-of-6 from three-point range.

The 19-year-old guard from Sudbury, Ont., is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and has just committed two turnovers through five contests. She is shooting 46.7 per cent (14-of-30) from long range.

Jasmine Bascoe added 16 points, three rebounds and three assists, Cearah Parchment had a game-high 12 rebounds, and Agot Makeer had 10 points and a game-high five assists.

Otoha Goto led Japan with 16 points.

Canada will face Australia, which defeated Hungary 82-76 on Friday, in Saturday's semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.