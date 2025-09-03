SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Temi Fagbenle scored 16 points and the Golden State Valkyries beat the New York Liberty 66-58 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win to close in on becoming the first expansion team to earn a playoff berth in an inaugural season.

The Valkyries dropped their magic number to clinch a top-eight playoff spot to two, with any combination of victories by Golden State and losses for the Los Angeles Sparks doing it. LA was idle Tuesday and plays again Wednesday, so the Valkyries could have their first chance as soon as Thursday.

“We’re in playoff mode right now,” Fagbenle told the crowd afterward.

Despite the loss, New York clinched a playoff berth with Indiana’s defeat by Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Breanna Stewart scored 19 points for the defending champion Liberty, playing without star Sabrina Ionescu for a third straight game because of a left toe injury — this time for her return home to the Bay Area.