SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Temi Fagbenle scored 16 points and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Seattle Storm 76-70 on Saturday.

Carla Leite added 14 points for Golden State (5-5).

Skylar Diggins scored 21 points, reserve Alysha Clark scored 11 points and Ezi Magbegor 10 for the Storm (6-5).

Leite broke a 13-all tie with a layup with 2:18 left in the first quarter and Golden State (5-5) never trailed again. The Valkyries led 21-15 at the end of one, and a Leite basket gave Golden State its first double-digit lead at 25-15 with 8:57 left before halftime. Golden State led 44-31 at halftime.

A Leite layin with 5:41 left in the third extended the margin to 56-36 and Golden State led 64-51 at the end of three. Seattle used an 11-2 run to get within 67-62 with 5:24 after a Skylar Diggins basket. Her three-point play with 44.1 seconds to go brought the Storm within 74-70 but they never scored again.

Thornton made two foul shots with 13.1 seconds left to seal it.