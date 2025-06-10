Allie Quigley's basketball career is officially over.

The two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year announced her retirement on Tuesday in an essay in The Players' Tribune.

Quigley, 38, had not played since the 2022 season. After bouncing around for the first four seasons of her career, Quigley found a home with the Chicago Sky where she spent the final 10 seasons of her career, winning a title in 2021.

Despite not playing in the past two seasons or the current campaign, Quigley said that she never intended to end her career, but changed her mind after becoming a mother this spring to a girl named Jana. Quigley's wife is current Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot.

"One day, when she’s older, I think I’ll tell Jana all about my 14 seasons in the WNBA — or maybe other people will tell her, I don’t know," Quigley wrote . "What I know I’ll tell her about, though, are the lessons I learned along the way. I’ll tell her that when you want something in life, I mean really want something, you don’t stop at the first obstacle. Or the second. Or the third. Or the fourth!!! I’ll tell her how I got cut FOUR times before I found my place in the W — and how I wouldn’t trade those four times, or any other tough times I faced, for anything. Because they led me exactly to where I was meant to be. They led me back home to Chicago, 40 miles from where I grew up in Joliet … they led me to the Sky, and some of the best people, teammates and coaches I could ever ask for … and most of all?? They led me to her mama :)"

A native of Joliet, IL, Quigley was originally taken with the 22nd overall pick of the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm out of DePaul. She made her debut during the 2008 with the Phoenix Mercury. After two seasons in Phoenix, she split the 2010 season between the Indiana Fever and San Antonio Silver Stars before returning to the Storm in 2011. She was waived ahead of the 2012 season and did not play that year.

Quigley broke out in her second season with the Sky, winning the first of two straight Sixth Woman of the Year Awards, when she averaged 11.2 points on .444 shooting over 24.8 minutes a night.

In 2017, Quigley transitioned to a starting role and was named to three straight All-Star teams. Quigley averaged just over 15 points a night in the Sky's 2021 playoff run en route to winning the franchise's first ever title.

She finishes her career averaging 10.9 points on .452 shooting, 2.0 assists and 2.0 boards over 22.4 minutes a night in 347 career games.