MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a hard fall Tuesday night, leaving him hobbling.

Edwards was hurt when he tried to dunk on Oklahoma City's Kenrich Williams, drew a foul and lost his balance in the air. He landed on his right side and immediately winced in pain, staying down for a while before needing help from teammates to limp to the bench during a timeout.

Hearing “MVP” chants from the crowd, Edwards rejoined the huddle and walked back to the court to shoot his free throws. The fourth-year guard made one of two but was barely able to move on the next three possessions, as the injury appeared to stiffen up and he started clutching his right hip. He was subbed out with 2:40 left in the quarter with the Thunder leading 76-72.

Edwards returned to the bench in the fourth quarter after receiving treatment in the locker room.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA