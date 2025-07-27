UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — Tina Charles scored 24 points, Bria Hartley and Marina Mabrey both added 15 and the last-place Connecticut Sun rolled to a 95-64 win over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

The Sun (4-20) had a season high for points thanks to season bests of 12 3-pointers, 53% overall shooting (35 of 66) and 14 steals. French rookie Leila Lacan had six steals in just her sixth game.

Jacy Sheldon scored 13 points off the bench for the Sun, who turned 24 turnovers into 34 points to end a four-game skid.

Charles reached double figures for the 395th time, third in WNBA history behind Diana Taurasi (488) and Tina Thompson (404), and scored 20 points or more for the 185th time, second behind Taurasi (259). She played just 19 minutes.

Illana Rupert scored 13 points off the bench for the expansion Valkyries (11-13), who suffered their worst loss in franchise history in their second game since losing All-Star Kayla Thornton to a season-ending knee injury. Veronica Burton added 10 points.

Saniya Rivers hit a 3-pointer for a 3-2 lead and the Suns never looked back. It was 23-15 after one quarter and 49-33 at the half. The Sun outscored the Valkyries 46-31 in the second half.

Connecticut's previous season high was 93 points in a 10-point win over Seattle prior to the four-game losing streak. The Storm visit the Sun on Monday night.