PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris had 18 points and 14 rebounds in his Philadelphia return and the Detroit Pistons won for the first time in five games this season, beating the 76ers 105-95 on Wednesday night.

Harris joined Detroit — 14-68 last season — in the offseason as a free agent after six seasons with the 76ers. Jaden Ivey scored 23 points for the Pistons, Cade Cunningham added 22 and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16.

Philadelphia (1-3) trailed by 21 in the second half in its fourth game without All-Star Joel Embiid (left knee injury maintenance) and Paul George (left knee bone bruise).

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 points, and Jared McCain added 12.

Takeaways

Pistons: After a brutal stretch to begin the season by playing five teams who made the Eastern Conference playoffs, Detroit moved the ball well and took advantage of the 76ers' battered lineup.

76ers: Philadelphia’s offense continues to struggled without Embiid and George.

Key moment

After Philadelphia used a 9-0 run to cut it to 87-77 early in the fourth, the Pistons went on a 15-5 run over the next four minutes.

Key stat

The Pistons snapped an eight-game losing streak overall against the 76ers dating to a 102-94 victory in Detroit on March 31, 2022. The last time the Pistons won at Wells Fargo Center was a 136-106 victory on March 4, 2017.

Up next

The Pistons host New York on Friday night. Philadelphia hosts Memphis on Saturday night.

