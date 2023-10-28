Toronto Raptors small forward O.G. Anunoby is questionable for Saturday's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering muscle cramps during Friday's wild overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls.

Anunoby left in the fourth quarter due to cramps in his right leg. The 26-year-old scored 11 points and recorded three rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes before leaving the game.

Selected by the Raptors with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana, Anunoby is in his seventh season in Toronto and has averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 370 career games.

The native of London is in year three of a four-year, $72 million contract with a player option for the 2024-25 season.