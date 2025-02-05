TORONTO - Brandon Ingram is coming to the Toronto Raptors.

The New Orleans Pelicans traded Ingram to Toronto for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round pick and a second-round pick from an undisclosed year.

The 2026 first-round pick is reportedly a top-four protected pick from Indiana that the Raptors acquired in a blockbuster deal for all-star forward Pascal Siakam last year.

ESPN was the first media outlet to report the details of the Pelicans-Raptors swap less than 16 hours before the NBA's trade deadline. The Associated Press has since confirmed the deal.

A six-foot-eight small forward, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season.

Ingram has not played since Dec. 7 with a sprained left ankle.

Toronto acquired Brown on Jan. 17, 2024 as part of the deal with Indiana for Siakam. He's averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season after missing time following off-season arthroscopic knee surgery.

Olynyk grew up in Toronto before moving to Kamloops as a teenager and was traded to his boyhood team by the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8, 2024 ahead of last season's trade deadline. He signed a two-year extension with the Raptors on March 4 worth a reported US$26.25 million.

He also started the 2024-25 campaign injured with back issues, but has averaged seven points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists so far this season.

The Raptors have the fifth-worst record in the NBA after a 138-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier Wednesday night.

Toronto has a 42.1 per cent chance of getting a top four pick in the NBA draft lottery and a 10.5 per cent chance of selecting first overall.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg is the consensus top pick in this summer's draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.